President Trump on the defense ahead of debate

2020 Presidential Election

President already fighting back against accusations of cheating on his taxes - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - On the eve of the first debate, the candidates have a new high-powered talking point: President Donald Trump's taxes.

Before even setting foot in the Cleveland venue, the president is already on defense, fighting Democrat's claims that he "gamed the system" to avoid paying taxes.

"I am looking very forward to the debate." said Trump Monday.

The president will face pressing new questions about his taxes. This after the New York Times reported he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no federal income tax in 10 of the previous 15-years.

"It's fake news. It's totally fake news, made up, fake." Trump insists.

And still, he bucks decades of tradition by refusing to release his tax returns while he's under audit.

NBC News has not independently reviewed the 20-years' worth of records obtained by the New York Times. But, according to the paper, the Trump business empire reported losing more money than it made, and using those losses to avoid paying taxes.

Joe Biden's campaign released a new video comparing taxes paid by teachers, firefighters, and nurses to the president's. Some voters are voicing frustration.

"That's not fair to all the working people, the people that do pay their taxes."

Others remain unswayed.

"President Trump is one of the best presidents that I've seen, ever."

The Times also reports that, over the next four years, more than $300-million in loans, the president personally guaranteed, will come due. It's still unclear to whom he owes that money.

"To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have? So for me, this is a national security question." asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

A Trump organization attorney told NBC News, The Times' investigation is "riddled with gross inaccuracies." Noting the president "has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government."

President Trump has paid federal taxes like Medicare, Social Security, and the Alternative Minimum Tax. He's claimed in the past his ability to avoid income taxes makes him a smart businessman.