Live Now: Trump hosts Latino roundtable in Phoenix

2020 Presidential Election

Scores of supporters and protestors surround resort ahead of campaign event

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Demonstrators supporting and opposing Donald Trump have gathered outside a Phoenix resort where the president is scheduled to court Latino voters.

Dozens of Trump supporters and a handful of critics were gathered Monday on opposite sides of the entrance to the Arizona Grand Resort at the foot of South Mountain Park in Ahwatukee.

Arizona was long a Republican stronghold but Democrats have made inroads and it is now a top battleground. Democrat Joe Biden has said he plans to campaign in Arizona after Labor Day but he has not announced a date for a visit.

President Trump is expected to address supporters around three Monday afternoon. KYMA.com will bring you his comments live.