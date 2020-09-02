Live Now: President Trump addresses supporters in North Carolina

2020 Presidential Election

Trump proclaims Wilmington an American World War II Heritage City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - President Donald Trump is visiting the Battle Ground state of North Carolina Wednesday.

The president will arrive in Wilmington to an invitation-only reception of up to 800 people on the tarmac. Supporters have also been encouraged to line the city's streets to greet Trump as he makes his way to the Battleship North Carolina, where he'll declare the city an American World War II Heritage City.

