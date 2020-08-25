Day 1 of RNC features passionate words from Trump insiders

2020 Presidential Election

Speakers paint an urgent picture of the stakes of the presidential election - NBC's Peter Alexander reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Members of President Donald Trump's inner circle took the stage for the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The speakers not only defended the president, but took aim at Democratic contender Joe Biden, painting a bleak picture of life under his potential presidency.

The message was one part praise...

Night 1 speakers at the RNC had words of praise for President Donald Trump

"Trump is the bodyguard of Western civilization." said Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.



"Donald Trump is a builder, a visionary." said Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-Fla.)



"You have used your strength to make America strong again!" said Natalie Harp, an advisor to the Trump campaign.

It was also one part "end of days..."

"They want to enslave you to the weak dependent, liberal victim ideology to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself." said Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top Trump fundraiser.

It was a lineup of speakers delivering an apocalyptic portrait of America, if Joe Biden wins the election.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

"This is an election between a party that wants to burn down the foundations of our country to the ground, and a party that wants to rebuild and protect our great nation." said Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-La.).

In a virtual speech, the St. Louis couple that brandished guns as Black Lives Matter protestors passed their home, blamed Democrats.

Patty and Mark McCloskey blame Democrats for protests



"They're not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence into our communities, they want to abolish the suburbs altogether." said Patty McCloskey.

A majority of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the pandemic, and that puts Trump's re-election in jeopardy. The party's goal is to portray his response to coronavirus as decisive and strong, as demonstrated by a video featuring the president thanking frontline workers.



"We have to make this China virus go away and it's happening."

The president's eldest son went on the attack against his dad's Democratic opponent.

Donald Trump, Jr. took aim at Joe Biden

"Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for President, then he disappears and doesn't do much in between." said Donald Trump, Jr.

The night also highlighted diversity in an attempt to appeal to critical minority voters. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley shared her personal story.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

"I was a brown girl in a black and white world. In much of the Democratic Party, it's now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country." said Haley.

Sen. Tim Scott, (R-S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, took jabs at Biden while highlighting his own uplifting biography.

Sen. Tim Scott, (R-S.C.) highlighted his family history

"Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime and that's why I believe the next American century can be better than the last." said Scott.

Night two of the RNC will feature speeches from Melania, Eric, and Tiffany Trump.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also address the party faithful from Jerusalem. Pompeo is visiting the city as part of a diplomatic mission. Critics call the speech's location controversial. They say it blurs the line between official duties and campaign activities.