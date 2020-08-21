Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination

2020 Presidential Election

Former Vice President calls this election a battle for the 'soul of the nation' - NBC's Kristen Welker reports.

WILMINGTON, De. (KYMA, KECY) - The Democratic presidential ticket is now official.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris capped an historic convention, with Biden grasping the prize that's eluded him for three decades.



"I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America."

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic party's nomination for president

Biden delivered the most consequential speech of his career. It was a blunt, optimistic message. It also included a withering attack on President Donald Trump without ever mentioning him by name.

"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It's time for us, for we the people to come together." Biden told supporters.

He said American is facing four crises: the pandemic, the economic downturn, racial strife, and climate change. Biden called the November election "life-changing."



"This will determine what America is going to look like for a long, long time. Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy. They're all on the ballot." he said.

The former vice president made it clear, the fight against COVID is the most urgent task. He then laid out a plan to combat it, from rapid testing to a mask mandate.



"We'll take the muzzle off our experts so the public gets the information they need and deserve. Honest and unvarnished truth."

Biden also offered an empathetic gesture. He drew from his own grief, the deaths of his first wife and daughter in 1972...and the loss of his eldest son, Beau, in 2015.

Speaking directly to families impacted by coronavirus he said:

"I have some idea how it feels to lose someone you love. I know that deep black hole that opens up in the middle of your chest and you feel like you're being sucked in. Your loved one may have left this earth, but they'll never leave your heart."

Biden accused the president of making the country less secure, and vowed to be tougher.



"The days of cozying up to dictators are over under President Biden, America will not turn a blind eye to Russian bounties on the heads of American soldiers, nor will I put up with foreign interference in our most sacred democratic exercise, voting." he said.

The candidate then issued a challenge to the American people - saying the country has to change in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans this year.



"Will we be the generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism from our national character? I believe we're up to it." Biden said.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris present a unified front with their respective spouses

He closed out the night with this urgent call to action:

"This is our mission: to be able to say the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of this nation. And this is a battle we will win, and we'll do it together."

The Republican National Convention kicks off next week.