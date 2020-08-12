Watch Now: Biden and Harris make first joint appearance as running mates

2020 Presidential Election

Team to share plans for dealing with pandemic, economic fallout, and racial tensions

WILMINGTON, Del. (KYMA/KECY) — Joe Biden is making his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris.

The former primary rivals will appear together Wednesday at a high school in Biden’s Delaware hometown to discuss their shared vision for how to defeat President Donald Trump and then lead the country through a pandemic, its economic fallout and a long-simmering reckoning with racism.

Watch the appearance here:

Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like.

Democrats see Harris as having broad appeal. Trump and his allies cast her as left wing.