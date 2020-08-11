Vice President Pence reacts to Harris selection during Arizona visit

2020 Presidential Election

Pence calls senator part of the "Radical Left" during Mesa address

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Mike Pence learned the identity of his vice presidential rival Tuesday during a campaign stop in Arizona.

Pence made a swing through the state to shore up support from both law enforcement and religious voters. He brought President Donald Trump's "tough on crime" message to a Tucson law enforcement rally, telling the crowd Democrats will undermine law and order if they win.

The Vice President then headed to Mesa to launch the campaign's outreach to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. But one member of the church told News 11's Aziza Shuler, not all Mormons support President Donald Trump's policies.

Pence learned about Sen. Kamala Harris' selection just before taking the podium at that gathering.

"You know, I don't know if ya'll heard the news but on the way here I just heard that Joe Biden named his running mate. California Senator Kamala Harris will be the Democratic candidate for vice president. So, let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race." Pence told supporters.

He went on to peg the California Senator as part of the "Radical Left."

"I mean we all know, look, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left so given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine and abortion on demand, it's no surprise that he chose Senator Harris to be his running mate." he said.

The Vice President then told the crowd he looks forward to meeting Harris on the debate stage.

"You all might like to know that the vice presidential debate is going to be held on October 7th in Utah. So my message to the Democrat candidate for vice president, Congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City."

The only vice presidential debate will be held October 7 at the University of Utah. Organizers have yet to release details on moderators. They haven't yet said which television network will carry the debate.