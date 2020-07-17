Kanye West qualifies for Oklahoma presidential ballot

2020 Presidential Election

Still some question whether rapper is actually in the race

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KYMA, KECY) - Rap superstar Kanye West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot. It's the first state where West met the requirements before the filing deadline.

However, there's still some confusion over whether or not he's actually running. A recent report in New York Magazine's "The Intelligencer" said the rapper was dropping his bid for the White House. A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Board of Elections said West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing fee Wednesday afternoon.

The rapper, who was once an ardent Trump supporter, announce his candidacy on the Fourth of July. He's already missed the deadlines to qualify in several states. It's unclear if he'll be willing, or able, to collect enough signatures to qualify elsewhere.