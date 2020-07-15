New NBC News poll shows Biden with 11-point lead over Trump

2020 Presidential Election

Poll conducted July 9-12, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump.

The survey shows 7-in-10 voters say the country is on the wrong track. That's a 16 point jump since March. Also, large majorities disapprove of the President's handling of both coronavirus, and race relations.

Biden's 11 point lead is up from the 7-point margin he enjoyed in June. That lead widens when you look at only the 11 combined battleground states. (Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.)

The poll shows half of the voters surveyed said there's "no chance" they'll support Mr. Trump in 2020.

37% of those polled said the same of Biden.

President Trump does enjoy an advantage over Biden on the economy, where he leads the presumptive Democratic nominee by 12-points.

Still, only 37% approve of the president's handling of coronavirus, and just 33% approve of his handling of race relations.

The survey shows coronavirus is a clear priority for voters as they prepare to head to the polls. 57% say they want the government to focus on controlling the spread of the virus. That's opposed to just 25% who make reopening businesses a priority.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted July 9-12. It surveyed opinions of 900 registered voters more than half of whom were contacted by cell phone. It has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.