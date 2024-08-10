Skip to Content
Crashes

Two people dead following two different crashes

MGN
By ,
today at 1:24 PM
Published 1:42 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a motorcyclist died after being hit by a man driving a Ford F-450 on August 5.

The crash happened on Interstate 8 (I-8), about 15 minutes west of El Centro, and CHP says the 37-year-old victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene.

In addition, a 55-year-old woman also died following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning at intersection in the El Centro area.

CHP says a 62-year-old Brawley man was driving a the semi, and the woman was taken to Desert Regional Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Both crashes are still under investigation, but CHP says impairment did not factor in both crashes respectively.

To learn more about the motorcycle crash, click here. To learn more about the semi-truck crash, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content