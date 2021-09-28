Warning from Calif. DMV: Look Out for Text Scams

Consumer

CUSTOMERS HAVE RECEIVED TEXT MESSAGES CLAIMING TO BE FROM THE CALIFORNIA D-M-V THAT ARE SCAMS.

California DMV customers have received text messages claiming to be on the behalf of the California DMV that are scams. The texts include links that do not direct people to the DMV government website.

The DMV does send text messages to customers, but only if they initiate action first.

“The DMV does offer online services that may require interaction between us and the customer," spokesperson Anita Gore said. "But the DMV doesn’t ever text or email you unsolicited”.

The department recommends people ignore or delete any unsolicited texts requesting personal information.