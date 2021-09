Consumer

(KYMA, KECY) - The iPhone 13 goes on sale Friday, as pre-orders begin shipping.

Apple's new line of iPhones are not a big redesign of the iPhone 12.

But, they do have better cameras, batteries, and processing for about the same price.

There are four versions of the new iPhone: the 13 Mini, the 13, the 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

The tech giant unveiled the phones at an event last week.