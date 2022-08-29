US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato leaves agency

By Jamie Gangel and Whitney Wild, CNN

US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, according to two sources familiar, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn’t take him to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

CNN has reached out to Ornato for comment.

The House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear it believes Ornato was a central figure who could provide valuable information about Trump’s movements and intentions leading up to and on January 6. Not only did Ornato once run Trump’s detail, but he also made the unprecedented move of joining White House staff as the deputy chief of staff in December 2019 on a temporary assignment and eventually returned to the Secret Service to run its training program.

According to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat who serves on the panel, committee members have stressed their desire to speak with Ornato and he has retained private counsel. It’s not clear whether Ornato will end up testifying related to the claims from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Sources told CNN that Ornato had been eligible for retirement since earlier this summer, and he had been discussing leaving the Secret Service since before Hutchinson’s testimony.

