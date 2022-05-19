Pentagon spokesman John Kirby moving to the White House

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is soon moving to the White House, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

While the details are still being finalized, Kirby is expected to take on a senior foreign policy communications role with the National Security Council. The Pentagon’s chief spokesman has become a prominent face of the administration amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He will not regularly do White House briefings, according to the current plan, but will supplement White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the podium when needed.

The Washington Post first reported Kirby’s move to the White House.

Kirby was seen at the White House last week getting a tour of the West Wing. He told people that, despite his years in government service, it was his first time in there. A source said that Kirby met with President Joe Biden to discuss the role in recent days.

As CNN reported, Kirby had been under consideration to replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary, but the role ultimately went to Jean-Pierre.

