A running list of who the January 6 committee has subpoenaed or requested to appear

The committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, has issued scores of subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe into circumstances and coordination leading up to the storming of the US Capitol.

And the panel has sent letters requesting that others voluntarily appear or provide information.

From targeting some of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies both in the White House and from the Trump campaign, to key organizers of the rally and events preceding the January 6 attack, the committee has shown a keen interest in deciphering what role Trump and his orbit played in spreading misinformation about the presidential election results and how that misinformation fueled the January 6 attack.

Here’s a look at the key figures and organizations contacted by the committee:

Contacted for voluntary interviews

Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader

Jim Jordan, House lawmaker

Scott Perry, House lawmaker

Sean Hannity, Fox host

Close Trump allies subpoenaed

1. Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff

2. Daniel Scavino, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications

3. Kashyap Patel, former Defense Department official

4. Stephen Bannon, former Trump adviser

5. Rudy Giuliani, a central figure in Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election on the basis of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Trump family members whose phone records were subpoenaed

6. Eric Trump, the former President’s son who played a prominent roles in his father’s “Stop the Steal” efforts. The panel subpoenaed and obtained records of a phone number associated with Eric Trump, sources told CNN.

7. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and spoke at the January 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol. The committee subpoenaed and obtained records of a phone number associated with Guilfoyle.

Organizers of rallies and events preceding January 6 attack subpoenaed

8. Amy Kremer, founder and chair of Women For America First (WFAF)

9. Kylie Kremer, founder and executive director of Women For America First (WFAF)

10. Cynthia Chafian, submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the January 6 rally, and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition

11. Caroline Wren, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “VIP Advisor”

12. Maggie Mulvaney, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “VIP Lead”

13. Justin Caporale, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Project Manager.”

14. Tim Unes, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Stage Manager.”

15. Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.”

16. Hannah Salem, of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”

17. Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “On-Site Supervisor.”

18. Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign official, reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5 and January 6 rallies and was in direct communication with the former President about the rallies.

19. Ali Alexander, connected to permit applications for the “Stop the Steal” rally

20. Nathan Martin, connected to permit applications for the “Stop the Steal” rally

21. Stop the Steal, LLC, organization affiliated with “Stop the Steal” rally

22. Dustin Stockton, a key player in the “Stop the Steal” movement after the 2020 presidential election who helped organize a series of rallies including the rally held at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on January 6. Engaged to Jennifer Lawrence, who was also subpoenaed by the committee. According to the committee, Stockton raised concerns that the January 6 rally at the Ellipse could be dangerous and those concerns were escalated to Meadows.

23. Jennifer Lawrence, engaged to Stockton, also helped a key player in the “Stop the Steal” movement after the 2020 presidential election who helped organize a series of rallies including the rally held at the Ellipse.

24. Taylor Budowich, according to the committee solicited a 501c(4) organization to conduct a social media and radio advertising campaign encouraging attendance at the Ellipse rally. Budowich is currently the primary political spokesperson for Trump and serves as communications director for the Save America PAC.

25. Roger Stone, longtime Republican operative and Trump ally who was reportedly in Washington DC on January 5 and 6. Stone spoke at the rally on January 5 and was slated to speak at the rally on January 6 where he previously said he was planning to “lead a march to the Capitol” from the rally.

26. Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who worked with rally organizers to facilitate a donation to provide what he described as “eighty percent” of the funding for the January 6 rally. The Select Committee claims that Jones stated he was told by the White House to lead a march from the January 6 rally at the Ellipse to the Capitol.

27. Bryan Lewis, who had a rally permit for outside the US Capitol on January 6 and whose purpose was to urge Congress to invalidate electoral votes, the committee says.

28. Ed Martin, an organizer with the “Stop the Steal” movement, who the panel says was involved in financing the January 6 rally on the Ellipse.

29. Kimberly Fletcher, who is tied to an organization called Moms for America. Fletcher helped organize the January 5 rally at Freedom Plaza and the January 6 rally at the Ellipse, according to the committee.

Individuals who advised on election fraud claims and rallies subpoenaed

30. James P. “Phil” Waldron, a retired Army colonel who spread misinformation about election fraud and circulated a PowerPoint document detailing ways to undermine the 2020 presidential election outcome. Waldron told The Washington Post that he had spoken with Meadows “maybe eight to 10 times” and visited the White House on multiple occasions after the 2020 election.

31. Andy Surabian, a strategist who served as an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. and was communicating with individuals including Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle regarding the January 6 Ellipse rally.

32. Arthur Schwartz, a strategists who, like Surabian, served as an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. and was communicating with individuals including Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle regarding the January 6 Ellipse rally.

33. Jenna Ellis, an attorney who pushed various election fraud conspiracies on Trump’s behalf.

34. Sidney Powell, another attorney who pushed various election fraud conspiracies on Trump’s behalf.

Department of Justice officials subpoenaed

35. Jeffrey Clark, former Department of Justice official reportedly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Trump campaign officials subpoenaed

36. William Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager

37. Jason Miller, former senior adviser to Trump 2020 campaign

38. John Eastman, an attorney who helped craft Trump’s argument that the election was stolen

39. Michael Flynn, former Trump national security adviser who was involved in meeting about how the Trump campaign wanted to promote the lie that the election was stolen

40. Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to former Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign

41. Bernard Kerik, participated in a meeting at the Willard Hotel centered around overturning election results.

42. Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign adviser who was among those working with Giuliani at the post-election Willard Hotel “command center.”

Trump White House officials subpoenaed

43. Nicholas Luna, Trump’s personal assistant

44. Molly Michael, Trump’s special assistant to the President and Oval Office operations coordinator

45. Ben Williamson, Trump’s deputy assistant to the President and senior adviser to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows

46. Christopher Liddell, former Trump White House deputy chief of staff

47. John McEntee, Trump’s White House personnel director

48. Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence

49. Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary under Trump

50. Stephen Miller, Trump senior adviser

51. Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant to the President for legislative affairs

52. Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Clark, Assistant Attorney General

53. Max Miller, former White House senior adviser and current Ohio congressional candidate. The panel says Miller met with Trump in the White House on January 4 to discuss the January 6 rally on the Ellipse and who would be speaking.

54. Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr., former deputy assistant to the president. The panel says Peede was with Miller when he met with Trump on January 4 to discuss the January 6 rally.

55. Brian Jack, the former director of political affairs for Trump. The panel says Jack reached out to several members of Congress on behalf of Trump to ask them to speak at the rally on January 6 at the Ellipse.

56. Ross Worthington, a former White House official who helped draft Trump’s January 6 speech for the rally at the Ellipse.

Groups and individuals linked to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6 subpoenaed

57. Proud Boys International, L.L.C, a right-wing extremist group whose members have called for violence leading up to January 6. At least 34 individuals affiliated with the Proud Boys have been indicted by the Department of Justice in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the committee.

58. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys organization. The committee says Tarrio was prevented from entering Washington, DC on January 6 but was allegedly involved in the preparation the Proud Boys did leading up to the events at the Capitol.

59. Oath Keepers, another right-wing extremist group whose members have been found to be participating in the attack. According to the committee, 18 members of the group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly planning a coordinated attack to storm the Capitol.

60. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers who the committee says repeatedly suggested the organization should engage in violence to ensure that Trump remain president. The committee claims that Rhodes was in contact with several of the Oath Keepers who were indicted before, during and after the Capitol attack, even meeting some of them outside the Capitol.

61. 1st Amendment Praetorian/Robert Patrick Lewis, an organization that the committee says provided security at multiple rallies leading up to January 6 that sought to protest the 2020 presidential election results. Robert Patrick Lewis is the chairman of this group. The committee points to tweets from Lewis on January 6 and 7 that seem to incite violence.

62. Nicholas J. Fuentes, who is affiliated with the far right groups “America First” and “Groyper.” Fuentes promoted unsupported theories about election fraud and was “present on the Capitol grounds” on January 6, according to the panel.

63. Patrick Casey, who is also affiliated with “America First” and “Groyper.” Like Fuentes, Casey promoted unsupported theories about election fraud and was on the Capitol grounds on January 6, the panel said.

This story and headline have been updated to include additional subpoenas and voluntary requests for appearances and information that the committee has made.

