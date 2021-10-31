What Biden’s sweeping social safety plan might include — and what it likely won’t

By Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco, CNN

Democrats are still negotiating the final details of their sweeping social agenda package, putting the finishing touches on the $1.75 trillion framework that President Joe Biden laid out on Thursday.

The framework would transform the nation’s social safety net despite being whittled down to roughly half its original size amid infighting between the party’s moderate and progressive wings. It would create a universal pre-K program, assist families with child care and send them the enhanced child tax credit for another year. It would also provide beefed-up subsidies on the Affordable Care Act exchanges through 2025 and offer federal help to those who fall below the poverty line.

It would funnel more than $555 billion into climate measures, attempt to address affordable housing shortfalls and provide money to parents to buy their kids food over the summer.

Once it gets through the House, the legislation would still have to be approved in the Senate, where Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote in the reconciliation process.

Here’s what’s in:

Universal pre-K: Biden wants to provide free pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. The framework would expand access to 6 million children a year. Funding would last six years. The provision, along with the child care measure, would cost $400 billion, according to the White House.

Child care: The framework would limit child care costs for families with children younger than age 6 to no more than 7% of income for those earning up to 250% of state median income, expanding access to about 20 million children. Funding would last six years. This provision, along with universal pre-K, would cost $400 billion, according to the White House.

Enhanced child tax credit: The beefed up child tax credit — which provides $300 a month for each child under age 6 and $250 a month for each one ages 6 through 17 — would be extended through 2022 for more than 35 million families. Households earning up to $150,000 annually would qualify for the enhanced payments.

The credit would be made permanently refundable so the lowest income families would continue to qualify. The enhancement, which was part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Democrats enacted earlier this year, is currently only in place for 2021.

This credit, along with the earned income tax credit, would cost $200 billion, according to the White House.

The House bill unveiled in September would have extended the credit through 2025.

Earned income tax credit: The expanded earned income tax credit would be extended through 2022, helping 17 million low-wage childless workers. The boost, also part of the relief package, is only in place for this year. It nearly triples the maximum credit childless workers can receive, extends eligibility to more people, reduces the minimum age and eliminates the upper age limit. This credit, along with the enhanced child tax credit, would cost $200 billion, according to the White House.

The earlier House bill would have extended it permanently.

Home health care: The framework calls for permanently improving Medicaid coverage for home care services for seniors and people with disabilities, with the goal of reducing the more than 800,000 people on state Medicaid waiting lists.

It also aims to improve the quality of caregiving jobs. The measure would cost $150 billion, according to the White House.

Originally, Biden had hoped to shower $400 billion on this effort as part of his infrastructure package.

Affordable Care Act subsidies: The enhanced federal premium subsidies would be extended through 2025 under the framework. It would reduce the cost of coverage on the Obamacare exchanges, particularly for moderate-income and middle-class Americans. The boost, also part of the Democrats’ relief package, is currently set to expire after 2022.

This provision, along with Medicaid expansion, would cost $130 billion, according to the White House.

The initial House bill would have made the enhancement permanent.

Medicaid expansion: Biden is calling for providing Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for low-income Americans in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid, enabling them to buy Obamacare policies with no monthly premiums.

This provision, along with the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, would cost $130 billion, according to the White House.

The original House bill would have provided premium subsidies to low-income Americans until the Department of Health and Human Services would have set up a federal Medicaid expansion program that would have picked up the entire tab for enrollees’ medical care. However, several Democrats from states that already expanded Medicaid raised objections because their states have to foot 10% of the bill.

Medicare hearing benefits: Hearing services would be covered under Medicare, but vision and dental benefits would not be included.

Only 30% of seniors over age 70 who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them, the White House said.

This measure would cost $35 billion, according to the White House.

Climate change: The framework would deliver $555 billion in tax credits and investments aimed at combating climate change. It would offer tax credits to families that install solar rooftops or buy electric vehicles, for example. The investments are aimed at providing incentives to grow domestic supply chains in solar and wind industries. The President also is calling for creating 300,000 jobs by establishing a Civilian Climate Corps that works to conserve public lands and bolster community resiliency.

Affordable housing: The framework would enable the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of more than 1 million affordable homes. It would address the capital needs of public housing in big cities and rural America and would provide rental assistance to hundreds of thousands of additional families. The measure would also invest in down payment assistance and in community-led redevelopment projects in under-resourced neighborhoods.

The effort would cost $150 billion.

Pell grants: The President’s measure would increase the maximum Pell grant by $550 for more than 5 million students enrolled in public and private nonprofit colleges and expand access to undocumented students brought to the US as children, who are known as Dreamers.

It would invest in historically Black colleges and universities and other institutions that serve underrepresented communities. And it would increase funding for workforce development.

These provisions would cost a total of $40 billion.

Children’s nutrition: The framework would expand free school meals to 8.7 million children during the school year and provide the parents of 29 million kids a $65 per child per month benefit to purchase food during the summer.

Immigration: The President is calling for a $100 billion investment to reform the nation’s immigration system, as well as reduce backlogs, expand legal representation and make changes to the asylum system and border processing.

Here’s how Democrats will pay for it

The Democrats fractured over measures to cover their original sweeping $3.5 trillion spending proposal. Initial plans to make companies and well-off Americans pay by raising the corporate tax rate and the top marginal individual income and capital gains rates were scuttled by Democratic moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The party then floated a billionaire tax on the capital gains of the super-wealthy, but that quickly withered after resistance from another key Democratic moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and several others in the Senate and House.

In the framework, Biden ultimately settled on a mix of corporate and individual revenue raising measures.

Corporate taxes: The framework would put in place a 15% minimum tax on the corporate profits that large companies report to shareholders, not to the Internal Revenue Service. This would apply to companies with more than $1 billion in profits. The proposal also includes a 1% surcharge on corporate stock buybacks.

Also, it would impose a 15% minimum tax, calculated on a country-by-country basis, that American companies pay on foreign profits, consistent with an agreement Biden recently won among 136 countries. The provisions would yield an estimated $800 billion, the White House said.

Taxes on the rich: The wealthiest Americans would pay a 5% surtax on income above $10 million, and an additional 3% levy on income above $25 million. The framework would also close the loopholes to allow some affluent taxpayers to avoid paying the 3.8% net investment income tax on their earnings. And it would continue the limitation on excess business losses. This measure would raise $650 billion, the White House estimates.

IRS enforcement: The framework would beef up IRS enforcement so that it can ensure that people are paying what they owe to Uncle Sam. The new enforcement measure would focus on Americans with the highest incomes, not those earning less than $400,000 a year. This provision would bring in an estimated $400 billion, according to the White House.

Rebate rule: Biden’s plan calls for blocking the implementation of a Trump administration regulation that would change the drug industry’s rebate system, though it currently isn’t set to go into effect until 2023. The rule effectively would ban drug makers from providing rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and insurers. Instead, drug companies would be encouraged to pass the discounts directly to patients at the pharmacy counter. Blocking it would yield $145 billion, according to White House estimates.

Here’s what’s out:

Free community college: Biden initially called for making tuition free for two years at community colleges, but it’s been dropped entirely from the framework.

Paid family and sick leave: Biden also wanted to create a federally funded paid family and sick leave program for the millions of Americans who don’t already receive the benefit from their employer. He first called for 12 weeks of paid leave, which was then reduced to four weeks during negotiations. But even the scaled-back version was left out completely from the framework.

Medicare dental and vision benefits: The proposal does not include expanding Medicare to include vision and dental coverage, both longtime goals of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Dental coverage, in particular, would have been costly.

Medicare drug negotiation: Also gone is a controversial provision to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices amid opposition from some Democrats. It would have offset an estimated $700 billion in spending.

State and local tax deduction: It was critical to some Democrats that the package would have lifted or repealed the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, known as SALT, that was put in place by the Republican-backed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. But the framework makes no mention of it.

