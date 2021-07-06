Eric Adams keeps narrow lead in newly released NYC mayoral voting results

CNN - us politics

By Ethan Cohen and Gregory Krieg, CNN

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained a narrow lead in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in a new set of tabulated ranked-choice voting results released Tuesday by the city’s board of elections.

Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley were the other top contenders, with Garcia advancing to the final round against Adams.

The final two choices in the figures released Tuesday were Adams with 50.5% and Garcia with 49.5%.

The newly released numbers include about 118,000 newly tabulated ballots, in addition to votes from early in-person and election day voters. Almost 126,000 Democratic absentee ballots were returned, so this release includes the vast majority of the outstanding ballots, but it is not a final result.

Adams has projected confidence since Election Night, when he raced out to an early lead. But Garcia, who cut into his margin this time around, and Wiley have both insisted they saw paths to victory as the counting of absentee ballots continued and the ranked-choice process continued to play out. Those hopes will be dimmed by the latest data, but the race will not be certified before next week. If Adams can hang on, he will face off with Curtis Sliwa, the underdog Republican nominee, in November’s general election.

This count published Tuesday night is the fourth — all of them partial and preliminary — of the primary vote. The first, after the polls closed on June 22, showed Adams with about a 10 point-lead in first choice preferences among in-person early and Election Day voters over his nearest competitors. The next, pushed out one week ago, was retracted because the BOE mistakenly included test ballots in its tabulation. A day later, last Wednesday, the first ranked-choice dry-run was successfully conducted. It showed Adams’ lead dwindling to 2.2% over Garcia in the final round, who advanced ahead of Wiley by fewer than 400 votes.

Earlier in the day, the BOE announced at a meeting that there were 3,699 outstanding ballots waiting to be “cured” — or corrected because of a minor error — by voters.

Officials at the gathering downplayed last week’s mess, when the board initially published erroneous figures, describing the public’s desire for timely information and transparency as being at odds with the BOE’s producing accurate data — a situation one described as a “Catch-22.”

They also sought to assure New Yorkers that the final results would not be compromised.

“We were trying to satisfy expectations of quick results with a new way of voting,” one BOE official said at the meeting. “What we can say with certainty this issue caused no votes to be lost, no voter disenfranchised, and no incorrect results to be certified.”

Voters in the Big Apple had the option to rank up to five of the 13 candidates in the race. Since no candidate won a majority of the initial preference votes outright, the New York City Board of Elections is counting voters’ ranked choices to determine the winner.

