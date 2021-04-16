The week in 13 headlines
This week, the White House made inroads on foreign policy. President Biden announced US troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11 of this year. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers were hesitant to embrace Biden’s infrastructure plan and his renewed calls for bipartisanship.
Monday
- Biden admin secures agreements with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to secure borders, official says
- Number of unaccompanied migrant children in Customs and Border Protection custody falls 45%
Tuesday
- White House scrambles to reassure public after pause on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine
- Biden mourns slain Capitol Police officer: He ‘was a hero’
Wednesday
- Biden announces troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11: ‘It’s time to end America’s longest war’
- Women detail drug use, sex and payments after late-night parties with Gaetz and others
- Effort to include Republicans on infrastructure plan falling flat on Capitol Hill
Thursday
- Biden imposes new sanctions on Russia in response to election interference and cyber hacks
- Talks over bill to overhaul policing intensify amid new urgency after Daunte Wright shooting
- More than 1 million calls inundated FEMA’s new Covid-19 funeral assistance hotline on first day
Friday
- Biden won’t raise refugee cap this fiscal year in a reversal on earlier pledge
- Russia sanctions eight US officials and expels diplomats in retaliation for Biden’s actions
- Biden welcomes Japanese prime minister as he tries to send ‘clear signal’ to China
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
