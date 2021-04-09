The week in 14 headlines
This week, President Joe Biden announced all US adults would be eligible for vaccines even sooner than expected. Some Republican-led states advanced the culture war with anti-transgender legislation while others defended restrictive voting measures. Meanwhile, Florida Sen. Matt Gaetz faces growing scrutiny over a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.
Monday
- Yellen calls for global minimum corporate tax rate in first major address as Treasury secretary
- Arkansas’ Republican governor vetoes anti-trans health care bill
- Manchin warns Biden’s infrastructure bill is in trouble over corporate tax hikes
Tuesday
- Biden moves deadline for all US adults to be eligible for Covid vaccine to April 19
- McConnell warns businesses of ‘serious consequences’ after many condemn Georgia’s restrictive voting law
- Arkansas becomes first state to outlaw gender-affirming treatment for trans youth
Wednesday
- Ten more members of Congress join NAACP lawsuit against Trump and Giuliani for conspiring to incite US Capitol riot
- Trump endorses Republican ally Mo Brooks for Alabama Senate
Thursday
- Manchin taps brakes on Biden agenda by warning against overuse of budget tool
- Georgia’s GOP lieutenant governor says Giuliani’s false fraud claims helped lead to restrictive voting law
- Federal investigators are scrutinizing Gaetz’s trip to Bahamas
Friday
- ‘He really jumped on the Trump train’: How a brash Matt Gaetz climbed the ranks in Trump’s Washington
- Trump appointee ‘bragged’ about influencing CDC reports on Covid-19, House committee says
- Pitchman Pete: Buttigieg steps into the spotlight to sell Biden’s infrastructure plan
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
