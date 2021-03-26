The week in 13 headlines
Gunshots rang out in a Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people on Monday, and hours later, lawmakers began the familiar political infighting over gun laws. Amid the recent series of mass shootings and the ongoing crisis at the southern border, President Joe Biden gave his first press briefing since taking office, where he left the door open to supporting filibuster reform.
Monday
- Putting ‘cologne on Jim Crow’: Georgia GOP lawmakers drive toward new voting restrictions
- Former top Capitol riot prosecutor says ‘maybe the President is culpable’ when asked about Trump
Tuesday
- Senate GOP continues to resist push for expanded background checks in aftermath of recent mass shootings
- Manchin opposes House gun safety bills, underscoring Democratic divide over gun control
- NY lawmakers promise wide-ranging and lengthy impeachment investigation into Cuomo
Wednesday
- Biden assigning Harris to lead diplomatic efforts in Central America to address immigration
- White House looks at ‘ghost guns’ as it weighs executive actions
- Michigan Republicans push for sweeping voting restrictions with new election bills
Thursday
- Biden pressed over crisis at the southern border in his first White House news conference
- Biden administration will spend nearly $10 billion to expand access to Covid-19 vaccines and build confidence
- Major conservative groups unify behind state GOP efforts to restrict voting
Friday
- Georgia Republicans speed sweeping elections bill restricting voting access into law
- Trump lies about Capitol riot by claiming his supporters were ‘hugging and kissing’ cops
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
Comments