North Korea conducts first weapons test of Biden’s presidency

North Korea carried out a weapons test last weekend, launching two projectiles, according to three US officials. The move was widely expected as Kim Jong Un sends a message to the Biden administration about the country’s importance in the region.

One official said North Korea launched short-range projectiles, possibly artillery or cruise missiles, not ballistic missiles.

News of the weapons test comes as North Korea has been relatively quiet since the weekend, refraining from touting its military prowess or ability to stand up to the United States, leaving officials wondering about the intent behind the launch.

South Korea and Japan, America’s regional allies, have also been similarly quiet.

The launches, which were first reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday, mark the first provocation from North Korea since President Joe Biden took office and come as his administration is still mulling its options for dealing with regime’s nuclear threat.

Lawmakers and key US allies are eagerly awaiting details about Biden’s North Korea policy, which they expect will be announced publicly in the coming weeks when the administration has completed a policy review, multiple sources familiar with the internal discussions told CNN earlier this month.

But North Korea’s decision to conduct a weapons test before that announcement is largely unsurprising as US officials, lawmakers and experts have been warning for weeks the Hermit Kingdom would likely conduct some sort of weapons test in the near future.

