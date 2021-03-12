Skip to Content
CNN - us politics
By
Published 4:31 pm

The week in 13 headlines

This week, Biden marked the pandemic anniversary with his first prime-time address as President. He gave an emotional speech after signing a landmark Covid-19 recovery bill into law on Thursday. Meanwhile, more states moved to limit voter access in upcoming elections.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 13 headlines.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content