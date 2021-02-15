Tim Kaine Fast Facts

CNN - us politics

Here’s a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Personal

Birth date: February 26, 1958

Birth place: St. Paul, Minnesota

Birth name: Timothy Michael Kaine

Father: Albert Alexander Kaine Jr., ironworker

Mother: Mary Kathleen (Burns) Kaine, teacher

Marriage: Anne Holton (1984-present)

Children: Nat, Woody and Annella

Education: University of Missouri, B.A., 1979; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1983

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

Practiced law in Richmond, Virginia, for 17 years, representing people who were denied fair housing opportunities because of race or disability.

Was the first Virginia governor since Thomas Jefferson to be inaugurated at the Colonial Capital in Williamsburg.

Fluent in Spanish. He took a year off from Harvard to help Jesuit missionaries run a one-room technical school in Honduras.

One of only 20 people in American history to serve as mayor, governor and senator.

Timeline

1987-1993 – Teaches legal ethics at the University of Richmond School of Law.

1994-1998 – Serves as city council member in Richmond, Virginia.

1998-2000 – Serves as mayor of Richmond, Virginia.

2002-2006 – Serves as lieutenant governor of Virginia.

January 14, 2006-January 15, 2010 – Serves as governor of Virginia.

2008 – Is rumored to be one of President Obama’s picks for vice president.

2009-2011 – Serves as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

January 3, 2013 – Sworn in as senator of Virginia.

June 11, 2013 – Delivers a speech in Spanish during a debate on the Senate’s immigration bill. Kaine is the first senator to deliver a full speech on the Senate floor in a language other than English.

February 2015 – Co-sponsors the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act.

July 22, 2016 – Named as Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in the presidential election.

November 8, 2016 – The Clinton-Kaine ticket is defeated in the presidential election by the Trump–Pence ticket.

November 6, 2018 – Reelected senator of Virginia.

February 13, 2020 – A bipartisan Iran war powers resolution sponsored by Kaine is passed in the senate with a vote of 55 to 45. This follows the military action, initiated unilaterally by Trump, that resulted in the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in January. Chiefly authored by Kaine with initial co-sponsors Mike Lee, Rand Paul and Richard Durbin, the act is “a joint resolution to direct the removal of United States armed forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.”