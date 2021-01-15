Harris and Emhoff recall first date: ‘It felt like we had known each other forever’

CNN - us politics

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff recalled their first date in a rare joint interview with CNN’s Abby Phillip, for a CNN special report airing Sunday on the barrier-breaking vice president and her historic career.

In a short clip that aired Friday, Harris and Emhoff, who have been married for more than six years, spoke of their first date and subsequent weeks courting, with Emhoff saying he broke every rule of dating.

“It felt like we had known each other forever,” after their first date, Emhoff, who will break a barrier himself as the first male spouse of a vice president, told CNN.

“I didn’t want it to end. And so the next morning, I pulled the move of emailing her with my availabilities for the next four months, including long weekends,” he said. “And I said something like, ‘I’m too old to hide the ball. You’re great. I want to see if we can make this work. Here’s when I’m available next.’ And I guess it worked.”

Harris jokingly said of her reaction at the time, “I was terrified.”

Harris was California’s attorney general when she was set up on a blind date with Emhoff in 2014 by a mutual friend, who appears in the CNN special along with Harris’ sister Maya.

“I knew Doug was the right one when I saw how he made her laugh. Because one of the things that Mommy used to always say is life will have its ups and downs, so you make sure that you find a life partner who makes you laugh,” Maya Harris told CNN.

Emhoff proposed to Harris in 2014 and the couple was married at the Santa Barbara, California, courthouse later that year in a ceremony officiated by Maya Harris.

Harris, a Democratic senator from California, will make history on January 20 as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to assume the office of vice president.

CNN’s hour-long special report, Kamala Harris: Making History, will air on Sunday, January 17 at 10 p.m. ET.