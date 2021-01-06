George W. Bush derides US Capitol breach as ‘sickening and heartbreaking’

CNN - us politics

Republican former President George W. Bush derided the rioters who forced a shutdown of the House and Senate chambers of the US Capitol on Wednesday, calling the scene “sickening and heartbreaking” in a pointed statement.

“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol — and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes,” Bush said.

In the US, he maintained, “it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment.”

