John Thune Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate majority whip from South Dakota.

Personal

Birth date: January 7, 1961

Birth place: Pierre, South Dakota

Birth name: John Randolph Thune

Father: Harold Thune, school teacher

Mother: Yvonne ‘Pat’ (Bodine) Thune, librarian

Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present)

Children: Larissa, January 1990; Brittany, April 1987

Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984

Religion: Protestant

Timeline

1985-1987 – Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South Dakota).

1987-1989 Special assistant for the US Small Business Administration.

1989-1991 Returns to South Dakota and serves as executive director for the South Dakota Republican Party.

1991-1993 Appointed South Dakota state railroad director by Governor George S. Mickelson (R-South Dakota).

1993-1996 Executive Director of South Dakota Municipal League.

1996 Elected to US House of Representatives.

1997-2003 Serves three terms in US House of Representatives for South Dakota.

2002 – Runs for Senate against incumbent Democrat Tim Johnson but loses narrowly.

2003-2004 Works as lobbyist and consultant in Washington.

January 2004 Announces he will challenge Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-South Dakota) in the upcoming Senate race.

November 2004 Wins Senate seat for South Dakota, defeating Daschle.

January 5, 2005 – Starts his term as US Senator for South Dakota.

June 2009-January 2012 Senate Republican Policy Committee chairman.

November 2010 Runs unopposed and wins re-election to the Senate.

February 22, 2011 Announces that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2012.

December 13, 2011 Elected Senate Republican Conference chairman and assumes the position on January 26, 2012.

January 1, 2013 Votes in favor of the bill to avert the fiscal cliff.

November 13, 2014 Re-elected chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

November 8, 2016 – Wins re-election to the US Senate.

November 14, 2018 – Elected Senate Republican Whip.

January 3, 2019 – Assumes position as Senate majority whip.

