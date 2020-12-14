Lawmakers aim to release massive $1.4 trillion government funding bill Tuesday

CNN - us politics

House and Senate appropriators are planning to unveil Tuesday a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund federal agencies until the end of September 2021, giving Congress little margin for error to avoid another government shutdown by Friday — with party leaders still at odds over what provisions should be included to give Americans relief from the economic crisis ravaging the country.

The goal is to jam the omnibus proposal through both chambers by Friday, a move that would give most of Congress little time to review its contents.

Some sticking points in omnibus negotiations included disagreements over immigration provisions, abortion language and veterans issues, as well as other items.

House and Senate leaders still want to tie possible Covid relief provisions to the proposal, but it’s unclear yet what the two sides will agree to include — if anything at all.

It remains possible that Congress may have to pass another short-term stopgap to keep agencies afloat to give more time for Covid relief talks.

This comes after the House and Senate passed a one-week continuing resolution that would fund the government until December 18, buying time for these negotiations to continue.

When it comes to Covid-19 relief, there is still lots of disagreements between the two parties on what the language should include. Democrats are figuring out whether to abandon aid for states and cities in order to get a slimmed-down Covid-19 relief deal or whether to make a last-ditch attempt for a bigger plan even if it risks an accord in the final days of the 116th Congress.

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.