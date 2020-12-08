US ‘shouldn’t have closed the door’ to more Pfizer Covid vaccine doses this past summer, official says

CNN - us politics

It was a mistake for the Trump administration not to leave the door open to purchase more Pfizer vaccine doses earlier this summer, an administration official told CNN on Monday.

The admission comes even as the White House has denied they turned down an offer to procure more vaccine doses earlier this year and ahead of President Donald Trump’s executive order signing aimed at prioritizing the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations.

The official added that the US simply may have to hope that the other vaccines being produced by other companies are just as effective as the Pfizer doses.

“They shouldn’t have closed the door,” the official said, adding that “they could have left the door open” to purchasing more doses.

If the other vaccines being manufactured by Pfizer’s rivals are not as effective, it could have a detrimental effect on inoculating the American public, the official said.

“It’s going to look bad,” the official added.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied reports that the administration passed on the Pfizer offer.

“According to the people involved in the negotiation, it just simply was not true. This President contracted for doses of this vaccine from many different companies,” McEnany told CNN’s Joe Johns on Tuesday.

McEnany also claimed on Fox News that the “next batch” of vaccines will be obtained by the US in “short order.”

The official familiar with the situation confirmed that Trump administration officials passed up a chance to purchase more than the 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine it agreed to earlier this summer. The decision was made as part of a plan to “diversify” the nation’s vaccine arsenal, the official said, adding that members of the administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” effort to mass produce a coronavirus vaccine were trying “not put all their eggs in one basket.”

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, also told CNBC something similar, adding that he believes the government “made a bet” that they could potentially purchase vaccines from multiple manufacturers, not just Pfizer.

The decision to not purchase more Pfizer doses, which was first reported by The New York Times, has mounted concerns that the company would be unable to fulfill any additional US order until June because of their commitments to other countries.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser of Operation Warp Speed, said that summer was not the time to buy more vaccine doses — and that the right time to do that is when it becomes clear how well the vaccines perform.

“Let me remind everybody what our strategy is and has always been,” Slaoui told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “We selected six different vaccines to build the portfolio, to manage the risk that some may work and some may not work, but also to ensure that as more than one would work that we would accumulate vaccine doses from this portfolio of vaccines.”

Slaoui said that during the summer, “(i)f somebody came to us and said, ‘Let’s buy more of this vaccine or that vaccine,’ no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn’t know which one would work and which one may be better than the other.”

Slaoui also refused to weigh in on Trump’s forthcoming executive order.

“Frankly, I don’t know — and frankly, I’m staying out of this, so I can’t comment,” Slaoui told Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos pressed Slaoui, asking, “You don’t know? But you’re the chief science advisor for Operation Warp Speed?”

“Our work is, you know, rolling. We have plans we feel that we can deliver the vaccines as needed, so I don’t know exactly what this order is about,” Slaoui responded.