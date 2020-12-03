Jake Tapper to interview Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in first joint interview since winning election

CNN - us politics

CNN’s Jake Tapper will interview President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday in their first joint interview since winning the election, the network announced Tuesday.

Part of the interview will air on CNN’s “The Situation Room” in the 5 and 6 p.m. ET hour on Thursday, and the full interview will air later the same day during an hour-long special at 9 p.m. ET. It will be simulcast on CNN International and in Spanish on CNN en Español.

The interview will take place in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, at the same theater where the President-elect unveiled several top members of his administration.

Since being projected the winners of November’s election, Biden and Harris have moved quickly to build out a diverse administration that will help them tackle the nation’s most pressing issues.

This week, Biden unveiled top members of his economic team who, if confirmed by the Senate, will spearhead an effort to rebuild an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the President-elect introduced key members of his foreign policy and national security teams. Biden also recently announced an all-female White House senior communications team.

During Biden’s first 100 days in office after being sworn in on January 20, the President-elect and his team are expected to focus on passing a broad economic aid package and, where legislation is not necessary, put forth a series of executive actions aimed at advancing his priorities, CNN has reported.

Republicans currently hold a majority in the Senate but control of the chamber will be determined by two runoff elections in Georgia in January. The scope of the stimulus legislation, the confirmation process of Biden’s Cabinet nominees, and other legislative priorities will be affected by whether Republicans keep control of the Senate.

Transition officials say containing the Covid-19 pandemic is at the top of the list of the President-elect’s priorities. Biden’s team will also be in charge of executing a mass vaccination campaign across the country when a coronavirus vaccine is approved. Launching an economic recovery and tackling racial inequality are also among his most urgent priorities, according to transition officials.

This story has been updated with timing details about when clips of the interview will air on CNN.