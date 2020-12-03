Fauci expected to meet with Biden transition team Thursday

CNN - us politics

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to CNN that he will meet virtually with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on Thursday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci has had initial conversations with Biden aides, including incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain, in recent days as part of the infectious diseases expert’s expected role in the Biden administration.

The expected meeting was first reported by CBS.

This story is breaking and will be updated.