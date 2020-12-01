Barr appoints John Durham as special counsel investigating 2016 presidential campaign investigators

CNN - us politics

Attorney General William Barr appointed Connecticut US Attorney John Durham to act as special counsel investigating whether intelligence and law enforcement violated the law in investigating the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Barr made the appointment on October 19 and kept it secret so as not to interfere in the election, according to documents released by the Justice Department on Tuesday.

It will extend Durham’s investigation, which has produced only one criminal charge of a minor FBI lawyer and no public report, and a top investigator left the effort.

The appointment is an echo of the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, whom President Donald Trump and Barr have long expressed their displeasure with after he investigated Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 campaign and began his work based on information gathered by the FBI and the intelligence community.

This story is breaking and will be updated.