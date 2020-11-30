Melania Trump’s White House holiday decor spotlights essential workers

CNN - us politics

‘Tis the holiday season at the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers this weekend and unveiled Monday to feature classic holiday décor with an “America the Beautiful” theme for the Trumps’ final Christmas in office.

Highlights of this year’s display — coming during a global pandemic — include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers, including a trash truck, scientist, caregiver, lab coat and nurse hat.

“We salute America’s everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers. Handmade ornaments highlight the many professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity,” according to first lady Melania Trump’s office.

The first lady and President Donald Trump are expected to host a spate of holiday parties this year with some safety measures in place despite the worsening pandemic.

This year, there are 106 wreaths, 62 trees, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 lights, more than 17,000 bows, and more than 150 types of foliage and floral, according to the first lady’s office.

While former Melania Trump friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently released audio of the first lady questioning, “Who gives a f*** about Christmas?” the East Wing said she personally oversaw this year’s decor.

“Mrs. Trump personally selected every detail of the holiday season at the White House, celebrating this land we are all proud to call home,” the first lady’s office said.

Significant thought and detail went into the Americana decorations.

In addition to honoring frontline workers, there is a Kennedy-themed tree in the Vermeil Room, with ornaments featuring an iconic portrait of President John F. Kennedy and sailboats. The tree sits beside the portrait of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

“To preserve the White House for the American people, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy established the ‘People’s House’ as a living museum and laid the foundation for expanding the diversity of the collection. Sharing in this love for arts and culture, President John F. Kennedy’s official portrait is featured on the graceful trees,” Melania Trump’s office said.

A tree in the Library highlights the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a base featuring women’s suffrage imagery designed by children in an artwork competition spearheaded by Trump. Another tree in this room features women who were “pioneers for gender equality,” the first lady’s office said, including artist Georgia O’Keeffe and aviator Harriet Quimby.

The East Colonnade, which famously featured controversial red, cranberry-covered trees compared to the Handmaid’s Tale in 2018, this year features tall black urns with foliage and greenery from each state and territory, according to the first lady’s office.

The official tree, an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from West Virginia welcomed by the first lady last week, is decorated in the Blue Room with artwork ornaments from children around the country.

The Rose Garden is featured with the White House gingerbread for the first time this year, per the East Wing.

The East Room showcases planes, trains and automobiles, with airplanes and spacecraft hanging from greenery reflected in a large mirror and a “White House Express” train set.

And the China Room this year features a cozy kitchen scene with cookies and baked goods on a dining table, stockings embroidered with “POTUS,” “FLOTUS,” and “Barron” hanging from a fireplace mantel.