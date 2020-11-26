‘CITGO 6’ found guilty and sentenced in Venezuela

CNN - us politics

Six US oil executives who traveled to Venezuela in 2017 and were arrested on corruption charges have been found guilty, according to a person familiar with the case.

CITGO employees Tomeu Vadell, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Jose Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira were sentenced to between 8 and 13 years, the source said.

Efforts to release the men will continue despite the sentencing, according to the source.

