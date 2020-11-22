Wisconsin Republican congressman says he has Covid-19

CNN - us politics

GOP Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin announced Sunday evening that he has tested positive for coronavirus and will go into isolation, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

“After working in Washington, DC all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville,” he wrote.

“I took a COVID-19 test today and the results came back positive. Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”

More and more lawmakers from both parties and chambers of Congress have announced they’ve tested positive with Covid-19 amid the uptick of cases in the country.

The House began offering Covid-19 testing for members earlier this month, eight months after the pandemic began.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.