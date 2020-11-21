Abortion, marijuana, Puerto Rico statehood: Voters considered a wide range of ballot issues on Election Day

CNN - us politics

Editor’s Note: This story was first published on November 3, 2020. It has been updated to reflect voting outcomes for the ballot measures based on CNN projections.

In addition to who will win the presidency, seats in the US Congress and other political offices, voters across the country considered a wide range of ballot questions on Election Day.

Here are some of the top issues that appeared on state ballots:

Abortion

Louisiana’s Proposed Amendment No. 1

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Prevent the state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level.

Read more here.

Colorado Proposition 115

Outcome: CNN projects it to fail.

What it would have done: Banned abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy. The measure included exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continued to perform abortions at 22 weeks could have faced penalties.

Read more here.

California Proposition 17

California Proposition 17

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Restore voting rights to persons who have been disqualified from voting while serving a state or federal prison term upon completion of that prison term.

California Proposition 22

California Proposition 22

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Continue to treat ride-hail and delivery drivers as independent contractors with some benefit concessions granted by the proposition. If it doesn’t pass, those workers would likely be considered employees who are entitled to a minimum wage, overtime pay, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance and paid sick leave.

Read more here.

Marijuana

Arizona Proposition 207

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Allow adults 21 years and older to possess, consume or transfer up to one ounce of cannabis and create a regulatory system for the products’ cultivation and sale.

Mississippi Initiative 65

Outcome: CNN has not made a projection.

What it would do: Allow physicians to recommend medical cannabis for patients with any of 22 qualifying conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mississippi Initiative 65A

Outcome: CNN has not made a projection.

What it would do: Limit the smoking of medical cannabis to people who are terminally ill, and would leave the future regulatory framework up to the legislature.

Montana Initiative 118

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Amend the state’s constitution to establish 21 as the legal age to purchase, possess and consume cannabis.

Montana Initiative 190

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Allow adults in the state to possess, buy and use cannabis for recreational use and defined a 20% tax on recreational cannabis. It would also allow people serving a sentence for certain cannabis-related acts to apply for resentencing or records expungement.

New Jersey Public Question No. 1

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Amend the state constitution to legalize cannabis for personal, non-medical use by adults 21 and older.

South Dakota Measure 26

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Establish a medical cannabis program and registration system for people with qualifying conditions.

South Dakota Amendment A

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Legalize cannabis for all adults and require state legislators to adopt medical cannabis and hemp laws.

Mississippi flag

Mississippi Ballot Measure 3

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Approve a new state flag design, after the state Legislature this summer retired its 1894 flag that featured a Confederate battle emblem. The new design was picked out of 3,000 options and features a magnolia flower surrounded by 20 stars, signifying the state’s status at the 20th state. The flag also includes the words “In God We Trust,” as required by law.

Read more here.

Oregon Measure 110

Oregon Measure 110

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Decriminalize the possession and personal use of all drugs and expand access to addiction assistance and other health services.

Read more here.

Puerto Rico statehood vote

Puerto Rico ballot question

Outcome: CNN has not made a projection.

What it would do: Record voters’ response to the question: “Should Puerto Rico be admitted immediately into the Union as a State?” Statehood is ultimately in the hands of the US Congress.

Rhode Island’s state name

Rhode Island’s State Question 1

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Strike “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name.

Read more here.

Virginia redistricting

Virginia Question 1

Outcome: CNN projects it to pass.

What it will do: Make a redistricting commission — composed of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens — responsible for drawing congressional and state legislative districts. The General Assembly, without the governor, would vote on the districts but couldn’t change them. The state Supreme Court would draw the districts if the redistricting commission failed to do so or the General Assembly didn’t enact them. Under the current state Constitution, the General Assembly and the governor draw the new election districts for the US House of Representatives, the state Senate and the House of Delegates.

Read more here.

Other 2020 ballot questions