Trump for the first time says Biden won election and falsely blames conspiracy theories for his loss

CNN - us politics

President Donald Trump for the first time Sunday morning acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory while falsely blaming his loss on a string of baseless conspiracy theories.

Trump tweeted, “He won because the Election was Rigged,” before continuing to blame his loss on debunked theories about the election.

In a follow-up tweet shortly after, Trump stood by his false belief he may be able to win the election and refused to concede. “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go,” Trump tweeted.

MAP: See 2020 election results

The tweets from Trump followed a Saturday spent golfing and tweeting similar false conspiracy theories, and driving by a crowd of his supporters who gathered in Washington to protest the election results on the basis of his lies and propaganda.

This story is breaking and will be updated.