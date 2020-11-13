John Kelly blasts Trump for not helping with the transition: ‘The downside to not doing so could be catastrophic’

CNN - us politics

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly issued an on-the-record statement Friday night lambasting President Donald Trump for not helping with the transition to a Biden administration.

“The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis. It costs the current administration nothing to start to brief Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, the new chief-of-staff, and ALL identified cabinet members and senior staff,” Kelly wrote in a rare rebuke of his former boss.

Kelly added that “the downside to not doing so could be catastrophic to our people regardless of who they voted for.”

“The current administration does not have to concede, but it should do the right thing just in case the Constitutional system declares they lost. It is not about the GOP or the Democrat Party. It is not about the president or about Mr. Biden. It is about America and what is best for our people,” Kelly wrote. “Mr. Trump should order the transition process begin immediately. It is the right and moral thing to do.”

Politico was first to report on Kelly’s thoughts about Trump’s refusal to allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin working with federal agencies on the transition.

