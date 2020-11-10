Biden set to deliver Obamacare speech as Supreme Court weighs law’s future

CNN - us politics

President-elect Joe Biden, who campaigned on a promise to keep and build on Obamacare, is set to deliver a health care-focused speech Tuesday as the Supreme Court hears a case that could overturn the law.

Biden’s transition team scheduled a 2 p.m. ET speech on the Affordable Care Act in Wilmington, Delaware.

The speech comes the day Supreme Court justices are hearing oral arguments in the case that seeks to overturn the landmark health reform law. They will likely take initial votes at their private Friday conference and begin the process of writing opinions, though a decision isn’t expected until the first half of 2021.

President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to undo former President Barack Obama’s signature health law. And even with Biden set to take office on January 20, there is little he can do to stop the lawsuit: Even if his administration switches sides and argues in favor of Obamacare, the case was brought by a coalition of Republican attorneys general.

Protecting Obamacare was a central theme of Biden’s campaign. During the Democratic primary, he argued for expanding the law by adding a “public option” that would allow Americans to buy into a Medicare-like program, and for tweaks that would lower the maximum out-of-pocket costs of health insurance plans sold on Obamacare’s exchanges. He opposed more progressive rivals’ push to scrap private insurance entirely in favor of a single-payer, “Medicare for all”-type system.

Trump’s administration and the Republican-led House and Senate failed to repeal Obamacare during Trump’s first two years in Congress. Trump and the GOP in late 2017 did enact a tax law that undid Obamacare’s individual mandate requiring all Americans to purchase health insurance.

Trump’s administration later joined several Republican-led states who argued in court that the individual mandate was the linchpin of the Affordable Care Act, and that — with it now undone — the entire law should be invalidated.

Tuesday’s speech comes as Biden’s transition becomes more contentious, with Trump refusing to concede and making a series of baseless claims that seek to undermine the legitimacy of the election. His administration has not yet taken the legal step necessary to allow the transition process to begin by giving Biden’s team access to $6.3 million set aside for the process, as well as access to federal agencies.