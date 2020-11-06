White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

CNN - us politics

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, two officials confirm to CNN.

Meadows told people after the election that he had coronavirus, but it wasn’t clear when he first tested positive, according to the sources. He had traveled with President Donald Trump on Sunday and Monday.

He was also at the White House election party on Tuesday and came into close contact with members of the President’s family.

White House officials are now alarmed, given Meadows has been around other staffers while potentially contagious, one aide tells CNN.

Bloomberg was the first to report about the test.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.