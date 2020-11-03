How to watch election night in America
It’s Election Day in America, and voters across the nation are casting their ballots for president of the United States, the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races.
Later Tuesday, polls will close and votes will be tallied. Here’s everything you need to know about when polls close and how to watch CNN’s special coverage.
What time does CNN’s coverage start?
On CNN digital platforms, CNN’s Election Night in America coverage will be streamed live in its entirety without requiring a cable log-in from 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, to 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku).
Election Resources
CNN Politics has several election-related resources available to readers:
- Voter Guide: State-by-state guidance on deadlines, rules and requirements.
- Road to 270: Pick an electoral map based on CNN’s current race ratings, start with the 2016 election results or create your own map from scratch.
- Mail-in voting, explained: One-stop guide to state rules on processing mail-in ballots.
- CNN Election 101: All of CNN’s explanatory content in one place.
- CNN Election Center: CNN’s central hub for coverage of the 2020 campaign.
- CNN Polling: The latest national and state presidential polls along with CNN’s Poll of Polls tracking the average poll result in the 2020 race.
What times do polls close?
The last polls close at 6 p.m. ET in:
Indiana’s 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th congressional districts and Kentucky’s 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th congressional districts. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in Indiana and Kentucky close at 7 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:
Georgia
Indiana
Kentucky
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
Note: In Florida’s 3rd through 27th congressional districts, the polls close at 7 p.m. All other races in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
The last polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Note: Polls in the following House districts close at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas’ 2nd, 3rd, 4th; Michigan’s 2nd through 14th; Texas’s 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd and 24th through 36th. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in these states close at 9 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET in:
Arkansas
The last polls close at 9 p.m. ET in:
Arizona
Colorado
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
South Dakota
Texas
Wisconsin
Wyoming
The last polls close at 10 p.m. ET in:
Iowa
Montana
Nevada
Utah
Note: Polls in Idaho’s 2nd congressional district close at 10 p.m. ET. Polls for the other Idaho House district and all statewide races close at 11 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 11 p.m. ET in:
California
Idaho
Oregon
Washington
The last polls close at 12 a.m. ET in:
Hawaii
The last polls close at 1 a.m. ET in:
Alaska
