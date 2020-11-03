Abortion, marijuana, Puerto Rico statehood: Voters consider a wide range of issues in ballot questions

CNN - us politics

In addition to who will win the presidency, seats in the US Congress and other political offices, voters across the country will consider a wide range of ballot questions this Election Day.

Here are some of the top issues on state ballots:

Abortion

Louisiana’s Proposed Amendment No. 1

What it would do: It would prevent the state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level.

Colorado Proposition 115

What it would do: Ban abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy. The measure includes exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continue to perform abortions at 22 weeks could face penalties.

California Proposition 22

What it would do: Continue to treat ride-hail and delivery drivers as independent contractors with some benefit concessions granted by the proposition. If it doesn’t pass, those workers would likely be considered employees who are entitled to a minimum wage, overtime pay, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance and paid sick leave.

Marijuana

Arizona Proposition 207

What it would do: Allow adults 21 years and older to possess, consume or transfer up to one ounce of cannabis and create a regulatory system for the products’ cultivation and sale.

Mississippi Initiative 65

What it would do: Allow physicians to recommend medical cannabis for patients with any of 22 qualifying conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mississippi Initiative 65A

What it would do: Limit the smoking of medical cannabis to people who are terminally ill, and would leave the future regulatory framework up to the legislature.

Montana Initiative 118

What it would do: Amend the state’s constitution to establish 21 as the legal age to purchase, possess and consume cannabis.

Montana Initiative 190

What it would do: Allow adults in the state to possess, buy and use cannabis for recreational use and defined a 20% tax on recreational cannabis. It would also allow people serving a sentence for certain cannabis-related acts to apply for resentencing or records expungement.

New Jersey Public Question No. 1

What it would do: Amend the state constitution to legalize cannabis for personal, non-medical use by adults 21 and older.

South Dakota Measure 26

What it would do: Establish a medical cannabis program and registration system for people with qualifying conditions.

South Dakota Amendment A

What it would do: Legalize cannabis for all adults and require state legislators to adopt medical cannabis and hemp laws.

Mississippi flag

Mississippi Ballot Measure 3

What it would do: Approve a new state flag design, after the state Legislature this summer retired its 1894 flag that featured a Confederate battle emblem. The new design was picked out of 3,000 options and features a magnolia flower surrounded by 20 stars, signifying the state’s status at the 20th state. The flag also includes the words “In God We Trust,” as required by law. If voters decide against the proposed design, the process of picking a new flag will begin again.

Puerto Rico statehood vote

Puerto Rico ballot question

What it would do: Record voters’ response to the question: “Should Puerto Rico be admitted immediately into the Union as a State?” Statehood is ultimately in the hands of the US Congress.

Virginia redistricting

Virginia Question 1

What it would do: Make a redistricting commission — composed of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens — responsible for drawing congressional and state legislative districts. The General Assembly, without the governor, would vote on the districts but couldn’t change them. The state Supreme Court would draw the districts if the redistricting commission failed to do so or the General Assembly didn’t enact them. Under the current state Constitution, the General Assembly and the governor draw the new election districts for the US House of Representatives, the state Senate and the House of Delegates

Other ballot questions to watch

This story will be updated as election results are confirmed.