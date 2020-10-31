‘Shoot your shot’: Obama nails three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan

CNN - us politics

Barack Obama called game.

The former President showed he can still get buckets, swishing a corner three-pointer at a Flint, Michigan, gym on Saturday while on the campaign trail for Joe Biden, his former vice president.

“That’s what I do,” Obama yells after nailing the three, before lowering his “VOTE” mask and yelling again, “That’s what I do!”

The video was tweeted by Olivia Raisner, the Biden campaign’s traveling digital director.

Obama also plugged his basketball skills, tweeting the video of the casual three-pointer from his own account with the words “Shoot your shot.”

In the video, aides in the gym seem stunned that Obama nailed the three, with one yelling, “Walk off!”

“Whoa,” a masked Biden says as the duo leaves the gym.

It wasn’t long before NBA star LeBron James took notice Saturday night, tweeting, “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!”

Obama, who played JV and varsity basketball at Hawaii’s Punahou School, regularly played basketball during his rise to political prominence, including as a United States senator, where he hit a three in front of troops in Kuwait.

Obama continued to play basketball during his time in the White House, including a game in 2010 where the President caught an “errant elbow” that forced him to get stitches. Obama has recently joked that his basketball game was getting worse as he got older.

Raisner’s post of the video of Obama’s shot in Michigan has garnered over 7.4 million views as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.