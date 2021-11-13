School employee placed on leave after child allegedly hit in head with stapler

By MARY SMITH

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A mother wants a Kipp Vision Primary School employee fired and charged after she claims the employee gave her six-year-old son a concussion by hitting him with a stapler.

The mother says she picked her son up from school on Nov. 1 and something didn’t seem right.

She says he complained about a headache and was crying. So, she took him to the hospital where documents show he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“He’s upset, he’s scared, he’s confused. Just trying to get him back to at least 100 percent is going to be a while,” said the boy’s mother Rosie Onwuneme.

Onwuneme filed a report the next day with Atlanta Police.

CBS 46 obtained a copy of the report from APD. It states her son said his teacher for the day, who Onwuneme alleges was a substitute teacher, hit him in the head with a stapler.

The report lists the incident as an ‘aggravated assault.’

APD confirms an investigator has been assigned to the case but provided no further comment at this time.

Nearly two weeks since the incident, Onwuneme says her little boy remains traumatized.

“It’s absolutely devastating to watch your child go from a very energetic six-year-old boy to just not, just scared, clingy and such. It’s very, very difficult.”

She and family friend, Marcus Coleman, met with school officials Thursday.

“We want the teacher fired, as the mother said but further than that, the teacher should be brought up on charges of assault,” said Coleman, who is also the founder of Save OurSelves in Atlanta.

A statement from the school reads; “The safety and wellbeing of every student is our greatest priority. KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools is aware of the allegation and is in close contact and partnership with the family. Based on our standard procedures, KIPP has placed the employee on leave while conducting an internal investigation and partnering with the appropriate agencies.”

We are not currently identifying the employee since they have not been arrested or charged with a crime.

