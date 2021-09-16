Doorbell video helps convict 2 men in fatal 2019 shooting of man

CNN - regional

By Gregg Montgomery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been convicted for their roles in a fatal shooting of a man on the city’s east side in November 2019.

Aaron Jones, 23, was found dead after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot about 3:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2019, in the 5200 block of East 20th Street. That’s residential area southeast of the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Johnthan Quarles, 26, and Gabriel West Jr., whose last known age was listed as 28, were arrested for their involvement in the fatal shooting of Jones, police announced in March 2020 after what IMPD called a lengthy investigation. Quarles was arrested Feb. 27, 2020, and West was arrested March 4, 2020.

A jury on Tuesday night convicted Quarles and West after a two-day trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor revealed information about the crime during the trial.

Jones’ body was found in his basement after two of his friends discovered a door to his home open and a 4-year-old child alone inside. Jones was known to sell high-end clothing and sneakers from the basement. According to a witness, items throughout the home appeared to have been rummaged through.

Jones had Ring doorbells on the home that showed Quarles and West entering the home on the day of the murder. A few minutes later, Quarles was seen exiting the home with two backpacks. Quarles is then seen reentering the home accompanied by a man with a large duffle bag.

Investigators learned that Quarles had known Jones’ since grade school. Detectives identified West as an additional suspect through social media.

During cross-examination by prosecutors, Quarles admitted to seeing West shoot the victim.

West was convicted of murder, felony murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Quarles was convicted of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

A sentencing hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 27.

