Two Hawaii visitors arrested for falsifying vaccination cards, governor says

By Kay Jones, CNN

Two visitors to Hawaii from the United States mainland were arrested Sunday for falsifying vaccination cards, the governor posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.

In the post, Governor David Ige said that the two were violating the Emergency Proclamation that allows fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland to avoid taking a Covid-19 test and quarantining upon arrival to the islands.

Ige said the Attorney General’s office was tipped off by a community member, and the arrests were made at the airport in Honolulu.

“AG investigators are committed to ensuring leads are investigated and thank the community for their assistance and support. Along those lines, the AG’s office will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” Ige tweeted.

Ige said the two were arraigned on Wednesday morning and could face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to one year in prison.

No additional details were released about the two, including where they were traveling from.

Hawaii has had very strict requirements for entry during the pandemic. Until recently, every visitor was required to present a negative Covid-19 test or undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Domestic travelers who have been fully vaccinated in the US can now bypass pre-travel testing and quarantine with official proof of vaccination.

Other travelers from the US and a handful of other countries are able to bypass quarantine through strict pre-travel testing. Travelers from all other countries allowed into the US must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant Hawaii also recently tightened up rules for gatherings again.

The new rules, which apply to social gatherings, restaurants, bars and social establishments throughout Hawaii, limit gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and no more than 25 outdoors.

Photo: Waikiki in Honolulu in August 2018 (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images/File). CNN’s Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.