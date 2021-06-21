2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

cnn-other

Here is a look at the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 8, 2021 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 17 named storms, including eight hurricanes.

May 20, 2021 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

2021 Atlantic Storm Names

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.

March 17, 2021 – It is announced that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms when the normal list of storm names is exhausted. A supplemental list of names will be used instead.

Pronunciation Guide

Tropical Storm Ana

May 22, 2021 – Subtropical Storm Ana forms northeast of Bermuda.

May 23, 2021 – Ana transitions to a tropical storm and later weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Bill

June 14, 2021 – Tropical Storm Bill forms northeast of North Carolina.

June 16, 2021 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Claudette

June 19, 2021 – Tropical Storm Claudette forms over southeastern Louisiana and makes landfall southwest of New Orleans.

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda