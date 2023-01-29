Man throws Molotov cocktail at synagogue in arson attempt, police say

By Celina Tebor, Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Zoe Sottile, CNN

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said.

The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.

Temple Ner Tamid includes a preschool and a K-12 religious school, according to its website. It describes itself as a “welcoming, diverse, and musical Reform congregation where members connect with their heritage while thinking progressively about the present.”

Temple Ner Tamid confirmed in a phone call with CNN that it was the synagogue that was targeted.

Police in Livingston, New Jersey, said they would increase patrols of temples in the area as a result of the attack. Livingston is about eight miles west of Bloomfield.

No other temples were affected, Bloomfield police told CNN.

Police provided a still image of the suspect with his face covered.

The “incident comes amidst a climate of intimidation and intolerance, and a rising tide of anti-Jewish hate crimes and hate speech against Jews,” Dov Ben-Shimon, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey, wrote on Twitter.

“Our Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience, and promote safety and security,” he said.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which has tracked incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault in the US since 1979, reported 2,717 incidents of antisemitism in 2021 — up 34% from the previous year.

