Skip to Content
CNN - national
By
Published 11:55 AM

Two inmates, including a murderer convicted of double homicide, escape Virginia prison

<i>From Washington County Sheriff's Office</i><br/>Authorities are looking for Johnny Shane Brown
From Washington County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are looking for Johnny Shane Brown

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, Thursday afternoon and are on the run, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

A $5,000 reward each is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escaped convicts.

The two inmates are identified as 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, a federal inmate, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, who is a murderer convicted for a double homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly wearing white t-shirts. They are believed to be travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with Virginia license plates that has “visible damage” on its rear.

However, their direction of travel is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - national

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content