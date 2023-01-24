Police surround home in Yakima, Washington, in connection to overnight shooting that left 3 dead



By Amanda Watts, CNN

At least three people were killed in an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

The police department said the “presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident,” according to a Facebook post.

Road closures in the area Tuesday morning are “related to the early morning homicides,” a police spokesperson said.

SWAT was responding and authorities have drones over the area.

Tabitha Johnson, an employee at a nearby business, told CNN that the area was locked down and that police have surrounded a home near the intersection of University Parkway and West Birchfield Road. Johnson said authorities have been there since before 9:00 a.m. local time.

The area that police have closed off is roughly two miles east of where shots were fired earlier this morning.

Murray told CNN Tuesday that the suspect pulled into the ARCO/ampm gas station and “tried to get into the lobby,” but found the doors were locked.

“He then walked across the street to the Circle K,” Murray said. “As he’s walking into the store he pulls out his gun and there are two people getting food and he shoots them.” Both people died, Murray said.

The suspect then walked out of the store and shot another person, who also died.

Murray said the suspect went back across the street to the ARCO/ampm gas station and shot into a car and drove off.

Police have not said who the car belongs to but believe it could be the suspect’s. His location are unknown at this time.

Justin Bumbalogh, who was working at Elite Towing and Recovery, said he was half asleep when he heard gunshots. Police said the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time.

Bumbalogh said he heard around nine gunshots and remembered a distinct gap between the two series of shots.

Police responded shortly after the gunshots, he said.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties — the male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray said his department has video from the scene and will release photos of the unknown suspect shortly.

“We are working on leads and have strong leads now,” Murray told CNN.

FBI Seattle Field office Steve Bernd told CNN that they are aware of the incident and are in contact with Yakima Police in case they request assistance.

CNN's Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.