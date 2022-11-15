Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

By Amy Simonson and Chris Boyette, CNN

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting two people, killing one of them, in an unprovoked attack at an Arizona business before fleeing into the desert, officials said.

The suspect entered a business in Whetstone, Arizona, twice Monday acting as a customer before returning and opening fire with at least one rifle, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said, noting the man may have had more than one weapon.

There were weapons at the business and a shootout ensued, Dannels said.

The suspect fled and responding deputies chased him into the nearby desert, but lost track of him, the sheriff said.

Whetstone is approximately 65 miles southeast of Tucson.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search and the sheriff’s office ordered residents in a four-mile radius to shelter in place and shut down nearby roads, including a portion of Highway 90, during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or details about how he was captured.

The suspect is a 37-year-old military veteran, according to Dannels.

